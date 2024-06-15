Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder S Robson Walton Sells 1,244,347 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $101,545,535.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82.
- On Friday, May 17th, S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50.
NYSE WMT opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $539.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
