Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 14,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.