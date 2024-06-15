Wedbush Comments on Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,168 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

