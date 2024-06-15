Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XNCR. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. Xencor has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Xencor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,981,000 after acquiring an additional 717,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,793 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xencor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,530,000 after purchasing an additional 335,881 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Xencor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $24,557,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

