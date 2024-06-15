Wells Fargo & Company Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $41.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Roblox stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,887 shares of company stock worth $16,410,887. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 35.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

