Welltower (NYSE:WELL) & Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Critical Review

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Welltower and Digital Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $6.64 billion 9.37 $340.09 million $0.81 128.44 Digital Realty Trust $5.48 billion 8.55 $948.84 million $3.60 41.65

Analyst Ratings

Digital Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Welltower. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Welltower and Digital Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 4 9 1 2.79 Digital Realty Trust 2 7 7 1 2.41

Welltower currently has a consensus price target of $98.07, suggesting a potential downside of 5.74%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $144.65, suggesting a potential downside of 3.52%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Welltower.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 6.37% 1.77% 1.04% Digital Realty Trust 21.24% 6.37% 2.72%

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Welltower pays out 301.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust pays out 135.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Welltower on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents.

