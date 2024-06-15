Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTMA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,224,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTMA opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

