Westlake Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,240 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 922% compared to the average volume of 317 put options.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $149.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.21. Westlake has a twelve month low of $107.34 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on WLK. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

