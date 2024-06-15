Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Down 1.6%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.60 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.77). Approximately 534,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 572,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.41. The firm has a market cap of £332.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,156.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

