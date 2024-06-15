Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WING. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.53.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $398.79 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.51 and a 200-day moving average of $325.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 141.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

