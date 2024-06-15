WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 24,060 shares.The stock last traded at $70.29 and had previously closed at $70.45.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2,013.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 310,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 295,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.