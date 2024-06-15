WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

WBD opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

