WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 318 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

ITA stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.