WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $393.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

