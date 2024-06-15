WNY Asset Management LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 500,315 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,573,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

