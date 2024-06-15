WNY Asset Management LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

PTLC stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

