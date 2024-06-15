WNY Asset Management LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

