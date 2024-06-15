WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.49.

SHOP opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

