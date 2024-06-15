WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $411,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,674,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47.

