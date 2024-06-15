WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWW. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

