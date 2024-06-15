WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,394 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

