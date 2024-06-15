WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $446.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.76. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

