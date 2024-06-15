WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.