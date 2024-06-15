WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 162,234 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,234 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.