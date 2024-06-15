WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

