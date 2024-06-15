WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 7,966 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.9% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,388.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $710,317.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,423 shares in the company, valued at $19,210,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,565. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $13.26 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.65.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

