WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $386.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.34.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

