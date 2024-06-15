Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.31 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $97.31 million and $2.99 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 957,439,323 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 956,312,815.8322339. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.10083035 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $2,248,442.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

