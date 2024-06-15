XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBPEW) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBPEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
XBP Europe Stock Performance
Shares of XBPEW opened at $0.03 on Friday. XBP Europe has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06.
About XBP Europe
