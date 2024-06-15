Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

