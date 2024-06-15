Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.38.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

