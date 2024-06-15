Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Shares Sold by Octagon Capital Advisors LP

Octagon Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,500 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 6.48% of Xilio Therapeutics worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xilio Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 485,250 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $368,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,345,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Xilio Therapeutics Profile

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

