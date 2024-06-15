XP Factory (LON:XPF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19). 313,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,024,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.62 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.44.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

