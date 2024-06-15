Yat Tung Lam Sells 10,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,130,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,323,958.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $221,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $3,473,368.50.

On Monday, March 25th, Yat Tung Lam sold 94,329 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $2,123,345.79.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Yat Tung Lam sold 37,733 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $755,414.66.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $28.88 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 144,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.