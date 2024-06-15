Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 21st. Yiren Digital has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $179.48 million during the quarter.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $410.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

