YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $20.67

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $21.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 602,526 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after buying an additional 1,109,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 1,016,286 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,576,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $10,745,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

