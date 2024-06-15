Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DY. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.71.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

NYSE DY opened at $176.47 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $186.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.