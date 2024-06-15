Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($5.95) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47. The company has a market cap of $651.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

