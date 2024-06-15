Zacks Research Weighs in on Markel Group Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Markel Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $107.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $109.56. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.83 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,545.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,556.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,487.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Markel Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 616.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

