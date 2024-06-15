Zacks Research Weighs in on Valero Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 195.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 96,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

