Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Shane Crehan Sells 363 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $21,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $92,910.25.

On Sunday, June 9th, Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $96,001.96.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $57.74 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after buying an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $42,289,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.