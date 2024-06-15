Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Update

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,969. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 613.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 529,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 454,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 549.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

