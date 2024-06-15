Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.83

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.83 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 1621875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,969. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 613.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 529,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 454,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 549.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

