Zscaler’s (ZS) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $184.22 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

