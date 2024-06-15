Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Zynex Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.58. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $285.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zynex by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

