12,527 Shares in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Acquired by Wealth Forward LLC

Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Wealth Forward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

