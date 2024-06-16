1,532 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 185.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

