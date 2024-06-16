172 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PKG opened at $182.68 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $127.69 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

