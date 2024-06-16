1,809 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after buying an additional 624,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $273.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

