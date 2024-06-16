2,680 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $308,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 551,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OXY opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,261,633 shares of company stock valued at $195,475,671. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

